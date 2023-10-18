18 add’l suburban spl trains to ply in Sealdah Division during Puja

Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division plans to operate 18 additional suburban special train services during Durga Puja starting from Panchami (October 19) night till the intervening night of Navami and Dashami (October 23 and October 24).

One pair of Sealdah-Ranaghat, Sealdah-Dankuni, Sealdah-Budge Budge local and Sealdah-Bangaon local, two pairs of Sealdah-Kalyani local, three pairs of Sealdah-Baruipur local will be plied. Moreover, all suburban train services will have a Sunday’s running schedule from October 21 to October 28 till 2 pm. Thereafter, all train services will have stoppages at all stations including halts.

To avoid any untoward incident, the Railway administration in consultation with the local authority has decided to temporarily suspend the stoppage of all UP Kalyani Simanta Local at Kalyani Ghoshpara (KLYG) (Flag) station on Sasthi, Saptami, Ashtami and Navami between 4 pm and 11 pm. Thirteen EMU locals will remain cancelled on the mentioned days.

Ahead of Durga Puja, Eastern Railway has also arranged for standby additional Vande Bharat rakes which can be used in case of any technical glitches appearing in the existing rakes.

Moreover, fulfilling a long pending demand of the local people, four pairs of new trains will be introduced under South Eastern Railway (SER). It will run between Kolkata (Shalimar)-Badampahar-Kolkata (Shalimar) Weekly Express, Badampahar-Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express, Rourkela-Tatanagar-Rourkela and Tatanagar-Badampahar-Tatanagar.