175th anniv: Bethune Collegiate School plans yr-long celebrations

kolkata: The Bethune Collegiate School will enter its 175th year on May 7. The school authorities have planned a year-long celebration, along with alumni association and guardian forum, that will be kicked off with a heritage walk on May 2.



The walk will be organised from Swami Vivekananda’s residence to the school premises. The foundation day programme will be held at the school premises on May 7 but the main function will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium on May 10.

According to the school authorities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may attend the programme as the Chief Guest.

If the authorities approach the Chief Minister, they are likely to highlight some of the school’s demands on overall improvement. The most important of which would be to fill in around 30 vacant posts which includes, primary department in-charge, teachers and teaching staff amongst others. A request for appointment in these posts will be made to the Chief Minister as soon as possible.

The school started its journey as the Calcutta Female School in 1849 by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune at the home of Dakshinaranjan Mukherjee. At the time, it had 21 students. In its all year celebration, the school authorities have planned various activities including some programmes of science awareness that will be organised on June 9. In the month of July, there will be a tree planting festival in collaboration with neighbouring schools. On August 12, the school will observe the death anniversary of Bethune. Apart from these, several other events including publication of memorial books, alumni reunions and exhibitions will be organised. The year-long celebration will conclude on May 7, 2024.