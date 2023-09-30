17-yr-old dies of dengue

Kolkata: A 17-year-old boy, resident of BB Ganguly Street reportedly died of dengue at a private hospital.



The patient was admitted to the hospital on September 20.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written to the state health secretary alerting about the prevailing dengue situation. The Union Health Ministry has urged the state to be prepared as the number of patients may go up.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi may hold a high-level meeting at Nabanna on Saturday to review the situation in the state.

Dwivedi had also held a meeting on Monday directing the officials to ensure fever clinics and dengue testing facilities remain operational 24x7 at the government facilities in the affected areas. Incidentally, a 52-year-old woman identified as Pratima Mondal, a resident of Duttabad under ward 39 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation reportedly died of dengue on Thursday morning. The patient was admitted to Bidhannagar Sub-divisional hospital on Wednesday. In a separate incident, a 68-year-old man Gouri Halder and a resident of Panditiya road under ward number 85 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation reportedly died of malaria in the city on the same day.

State government has already given necessary instructions to conduct intensive cleaning at all the hotspots and all the state and Central government institutions have been asked to conduct proper cleaning.