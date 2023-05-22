16th phase of interview, aptitude test to be conducted on May 26

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct the 16th phase of interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary school teachers for reserved category candidates who had obtained 82 marks in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 on May 26.



The reserved category candidates who had passed TET-2014 after the Calcutta High Court’s order have submitted online applications to participate in the recruitment process. They along with candidates having B.Ed. as training qualification, who had also submitted online application have been requested by the Board to appear for the interview. They have been asked to get original and self-attested photocopies of the documents including TET qualification document, admit card of Madhyamik examination, marksheet of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary, amongst others.

If any candidate is found ineligible in any respect, they will not be allowed to appear before the interview board, the WBBPE notified.

Tenth to fifteenth phase of interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers were held between April 12 to May 8. The State Wide Merit List for the 2022 recruitment process will be published after evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules.