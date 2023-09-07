16-year-old teenager drowns in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: A 16-year-old boy drowned in Gangarampur on Thursday. He was identified as Gobinda Das.



He was a resident of Sukdebpur area of Gangarampur, South Dinajpur. Police stated that the deceased had gone to the Punarbhaba River to take a bath with three of his friends on Thursday morning when he went missing.

Later his body was found around noon during a search operation conducted by the police using divers.

His body was sent for autopsy by the police to Balurghat Hospital.