16-year-old teenager drowns in Gangarampur

BY Team MP7 Sep 2023 5:22 PM GMT
BALURGHAT: A 16-year-old boy drowned in Gangarampur on Thursday. He was identified as Gobinda Das.

He was a resident of Sukdebpur area of Gangarampur, South Dinajpur. Police stated that the deceased had gone to the Punarbhaba River to take a bath with three of his friends on Thursday morning when he went missing.

Later his body was found around noon during a search operation conducted by the police using divers.

His body was sent for autopsy by the police to Balurghat Hospital.

