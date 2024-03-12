16 students from Alipurduar Police’s free coaching centre pass ‘Agniveer’

Alipurduar: The Police Bandhu Coaching Camp, a free coaching initiative run by the Alipurduar District Police, has achieved tremendous success, much to the satisfaction of Y Raghubanshi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Alipurduar. He had envisioned that the youth from the tea belt, despite facing various challenges, would eventually find success.



About 16 students from the coaching centre at Lankapara Star Club in Birpara have successfully passed the Army recruitment process for “Agniveer.” “The financial challenges in tea estates are severe, yet a significant number of students aspire to study. Due to a lack of proper guidance, they were unable to navigate competitive exams. It presented a major challenge for them and we stepped in to provide guidance. The children from tea estate workers’ families are now soldiers serving the country. Witnessing their success, many more from tea gardens are likely to come forward and shape their future by receiving training from this coaching centre. This would be a significant achievement for our district police, making us proud and happy,” stated SP Y Raghubanshi while talking to Millennium Post. Students Adhar Tamang, Sugam Tamang, Sonjok Rai, and others from Tulsipara, Ramjhora and Dalmore tea plantations have passed the ‘Agniveer’ exam through the coaching centre in Birpara, receiving felicitation from the SP. Atul Tamang, an Agniveer, expressed gratitude, saying: “We lacked guidance to achieve our job goals. The Alipurduar District Police, especially SP sir, provided us the opportunity. Now, students from our tea garden aspire to join such jobs.”

Free coaching centres, operational for about two years, target children in tea estates like Garganda, Ramjhora, Hantapara, Dhumchipara and Tulsipara. SP Raghubanshi personally oversees these centres, visiting regularly to encourage and guide students. Last year, eight students’ secured positions in Agniveer and another two in ITBP, marking a successful endeavour in uplifting the aspirations of tea estate youth.