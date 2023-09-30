16 plays to be staged at 6th National Theatre Fest

KOLKATA: As many as 16 plays will be staged as part of the sixth National Theatre Festival 2023 starting on Saturday in Kolkata.



Organised by Minerva Natya Sanskriti Charcha Kendra, department of Information & Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal, the theatre festival will be held at Rabindra Sadan, Madhusudan Mancha and Girish Mancha from September 30 to October 6.

Patna’s Raaga Repertory will open the festival with their Hindi play, ‘Mirage’.

State education minister Bratya Basu, also chairperson of Minerva Natya Sanskriti Charcha Kendra, said that 10 jury members have chosen seven theatres from Bengal and eight from outside the state among 64 productions.

He also said how Minerva Natya Sanskrit Charcha Kendra flourished after Mamata Banerjee came to power.

“I’m sure theatre lovers of the city will have a great time watching such varied plays. Also, on Saturday, we will have a seminar on the story of the theatre journey between 25th and 75th years of Independence with thespian Satish Alekar,” he said on Friday at a press meet at Nandan.

The minister also expressed gratitude to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allocating Rs 80 lakh for the theatre festival.

“No government did as much for theatre as Mamata Banerjee’s government,” he said.

On Saturday, ministers Firhad Hakim, Indranil Sen and Basu will be present at the inauguration ceremony at Rabindra Sadan from 5.30 pm along with thespian Debshankar Haldar.