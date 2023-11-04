16 in cop net for selling match tickets in black since November 1

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police, since Thursday night, has initiated three cases and arrested nine persons in connection with black marketing of tickets for the India vs South Africa match scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens on Sunday.



Since November 1, the police have arrested 16 persons in seven cases and seized 94 tickets. Acting on a specific complaint from a cricket fan, the police arrested three persons, Subhradip Bhattacharya, Suman Sarder and Sandipan Laha for selling the tickets of Rs 900 at a whopping Rs 8000 per piece. A total of 17 tickets were recovered from the arrested persons. The case has been indexed at Netaji Nagar Police Station.

Two persons, Harsh Gupta and Harshit Agarwal, were picked up for selling tickets at higher prices at Maidan in front of Sahid Minar.

A total of eight tickets were recovered from them. During the same period of time, Hare Street Police Station received a complaint from a cricket enthusiast who alleged that though he had booked three tickets of the Sunday match through the website VIAGOGO.COM for Rs 25,161.97 they were not delivered. It was further alleged that during the course of the booking Harshit had called him over the phone to facilitate the booking process. Accordingly, a case was indexed against the duo, the website VIAGOGO.COM and others. The sleuths also arrested one Salman Ali from the crossing of Park Street and JL Nehru Road and recovered four tickets and one mobile phone.

Officers from the Anti Rowdy section of Kolkata Police interrogated representatives from the online ticket booking portal bookmyshow.com at Maidan Police Station in connection with the probe of the case on Friday.

CAB president Snehashis Ganguly, brother of Sourav Ganguly, was also served a notice for questioning, however, he did not appear till last reports came in.

A complaint was received at Cyber Police Station Kolkata where it was alleged that a person named Rony Ghosh, over social media site, duped a complainant of Rs 94,000 Accordingly, a case was indexed at Cyber Police Station and an investigation of the same is in progress.

The police also arrested a youth Abhishek Jaiswal from a café at Madan Chatterjee Lane on charges of running a cricket betting racket by using Skyfair and skyexchange. An iPhone and several screenshots taken from the mobile phone regarding cricket betting were seized.