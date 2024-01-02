1570 motorists prosecuted for flouting traffic norms

Kolkata: More than 450 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and 1570 motorists were prosecuted for flouting traffic norms on New Year’s Eve.



According to police, since Sunday afternoon, Kolkata Police had deputed Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) personnel along with all women winners and Shakti teams to patrol across the city and keep a strict vigil on the crowded places.

Traffic police personnel were also directed to conduct raids throughout the night to put a leash on errant bikers and drivers. During the special drive, since Sunday evening, a total of 457 persons have been arrested. During the night-long raid by traffic police, 773 motorcyclists were prosecuted for riding without wearing helmets.

Also, 287 persons were detained for driving in drunk conditions. These apart, 311 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving.

It may be mentioned that on Christmas Eve, 459 motorists were prosecuted for traffic norm violation, including 89 held for drunk driving. On Christmas Day, 532 motorists were prosecuted for traffic norms violation, including 103 motorists arrested for drunk driving.

The increasing number of traffic rules violations, including the drunk driving on the New Year’s Eve has become a major cause of concern for the cops for a few more days in January.

Apart from Kolkata Police, Bidhannagar Police also held special naka checking and additional police patrol on the New Year’s Eve. During the patrolling and specific information, 46 people were rounded up as a preventive measure. 48 motorists were prosecuted for traffic rules violation along with detention of 12 motorists for drunk driving.