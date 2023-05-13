157 Indian Fulbright fellows chosen for study in US

kolkata: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) hosted a two-day pre-departure orientation in Kolkata for the new batch of Indian Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright-Kalam and other Fulbright Fellows.



The US Consulate Kolkata shared that for the 2023-2024 academic year, USIEF has selected 157 Indian Fulbright Fellows for study, research, teaching, and professional development in the United States. Drawn from across India, they will pursue projects in a variety of disciplines including agriculture, anthropology, climate, education, energy, history, political science, public health, science and technology etc.