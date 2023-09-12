15.5-foot Burmese python rescued in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: A massive Burmese python was rescued from the side of the Railway track in the vicinity of Meghnath Saha Nagar in Madarihat, Alipurduar district, on Tuesday noon. With the assistance of local residents, the Forest department staff successfully rescued the python. The python measured 15.5 feet in length and weighed 55 kg, as reported by Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden at Jaldapara National Park. After the rescue, the python’s health was checked and it was released deep into the forest.