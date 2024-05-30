15-year-old killed by lightning strike

Cooch Behar: The death of a young man struck by lightning cast a shadow of mourning over the area. The incident occurred on Thursday in the Gadkhola area of Gosairhat village Panchayat in the Sheetalkuchi Block of Cooch Behar district. According to local and family sources, Deepjoy Burman (15) went to harvest paddy in the morning.



However, he was seriously injured when lightning struck him while he was returning home in the rain. Locals rescued him in critical condition and brought him to the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Tapan Barman, Deepjoy Burman’s uncle, said: “Around 10 am, Deepjoy went to the land to cut paddy. The incident occurred while he was returning home in the rain.”