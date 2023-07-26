15 held for duping Australian citizens

Kolkata: The cops of cyber crime police station, Kolkata arrested 15 persons for allegedly duping Australian citizens impersonating as employees of several e-commerce websites from a house in Garfa.



According to police, the accused persons were a part of an illegal call centre from where they used to target Australian citizens. They would call and introduce themselves as representatives of popular e-commerce websites and propose lucrative offers.

When the targets were convinced, the fraudsters would ask them to download remote access software like anydesk. After the download,

the fraudsters used to ask for the codes to gain access to the computer.

Once the access was established, the accused persons siphoned off money from the bank accounts using credentials in the computer. After committing the crime, the calls would be disconnected.

The arrested persons are being grilled to find out how much money they have siphoned off so far. The police have also seized several computers and other gadgets. Though the Anydesk software is a free to use, it is mainly used by technical people to solve issues in a computer remotely. The software has a smartphone application as well.