‘1485 people died due to run over on Rly tracks’

From April 2023 till January 2024, 1485 people have died due to run over on Railway tracks, the Eastern Railway (ER) revealed. The ER blamed it on the lackadaisical attitude of people at level crossing.

In 2022-23, 1794 people died on the railway line, ER informed. According to officials, from time to time, authorities have arranged campaigns on social media as well as directly communicating with the passengers on safety rules which need to be followed at level crossing. They have been asked to avoid trespassing through Railway tracks as well.

According to the Railways, people who were found disobeying safety rules have been repeatedly counselled and asked to follow the rules. The officials said that even though the initial response would be good, the same incidents of trespassing or entering level crossing while the gate is closed are often observed and accidental deaths or injuries are continuing to take place.