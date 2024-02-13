14-year-old tusker elephant dies from injuries in Jaldapara Forest

ALIPURDUAR: On Monday night, a 14-year-old tusker elephant met a tragic end in Jaldapara Forest. Forest department sources disclosed that the elephant had tumbled into the Holong River in the Titi Jungle of Jaldapara sanctuary last Friday, after sustaining a severe injury during a confrontation with another elephant. Upon discovering the distressed elephant, forest staff promptly employed earth movers to lift it from the river. Veterinary treatment, overseen by Jaldapara veterinarians, was initiated. The elephant succumbed to its injuries on Monday night.

