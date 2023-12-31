14-year-old female singer of Malda to be awarded in Bangkok

Malda: Rafa Yeasmin, a 14-year-old singer from English Bazar, has been selected for an international award show for her talent in singing. Rafa, who came 6th in an national singing competition organised by a well-known entertainment channel in 2023, is delighted over the matter.



The confirmation letter for the award of the little singer reached her father a few days ago. It is the 4th World Meet organised by World Martial Artists Council to be held on May 8, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Abdul Razzaq, Rafa’s father, said: “An invitation letter was sent to Rafa on behalf of that international award show. The organisers want to award Rafa for her singing prowess along with people from different fields of 50 countries of the world. We are checking everything and getting prepared for it. It’s a great honour for Rafa.”

Rafa Yasmin, a resident of Mirchak in English Bazar, has been practicing music from a very young age. Currently, she is taking training from Shankar Ehsan Loy’s music academy as well as from others.

After her achievements in the national singing competition in 2023, Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation visited her house and felicitated her. She is now a well-known talented singer in Malda.