14-day judicial custody for BJP's Jitendra Tewari

BJP leader Jitendra Tewari on Tuesday remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Asansol court. After completion of eight days police remand, public prosecutor on Tuesday again appealed for five days police remand.

He alleged that the coupons for distribution of blankets are fake ones. Also the decorator company which had set up stage had no licence. Opposing the appeal, Tewari’s lawyer appealed for his bail.

He argued that during the eight days police custody, Tewari was interrogated only for two hours.

Later Tewari claimed that he has been framed. After the hearing, magistrate remanded Tewari to judicial custody for 14 days.

BJP leader Jitendra Tewari was arrested by the Asansol Police from Yamuna Expressway in Noida in connection with a stampede that occurred on December 14 last year in Asansol, West Bengal, during a blanket distribution programme that led to the death of three persons.

Tewari was picked up in a joint raid conducted by the sleuths of the detective department of Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate and Asansol North police station.

According to a senior police official in the Commissionerate no permission was taken for hosting the distribution programme.

Earlier, The Calcutta High Court (HC) had rejected the anticipatory bail of Asansol BJP leader, Jitendra Tewari, in connection with the stampede that occurred during a blanket distribution programme.

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was also present during the programme. The stampede occurred after Adhikari and Tewari had already distributed some blankets and left the spot. Several others were injured in the rush.