13th state level Co-operative Congress held on January 18, 19

Kolkata: The 13th state level Co-operative Congress was held at Biswa Bangla Convention Center on January 18 and 19. The event was inaugurated by Pradeep Mazumder, MIC of Cooperation and Panchayats & Rural Development department. Former Cooperation minister Jyotirmoy Kar was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman of State Cooperative Union Swarna Kamal Saha, MLA, presided over the function.

Various dignitaries, including Asis Chakraborty, chairman of West Bengal State Cooperative Housing Federation, Addl Chief Secretary Krishna Gupta, R C S Niranjan Kumar, director of National Cooperative Union Ritesh Dey, Mainul Hasan, special officer Webscard Bank and state co-operative union’s

Chief Executive Officer Sangeeta Sadhu, were present in the programme.

Out of nearly 200 delegates from all over Bengal, a group discussion was organised by forming 14 groups with ten members each and from there the first, second and third place groups were awarded.