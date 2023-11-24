13th edition of ‘Siliguri Mahakuma-Boi Mela’ to start from Dec 11

Siliguri: With the aim of highlighting the importance of books, the 13th edition of ‘Siliguri Mahakuma Boi Mela’ (book fair) is all set to commence from December 11 and will continue till December 17. This is the largest book fair in North Bengal.



Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri informed about the fair in a news conference on Friday at Bangiya Sahitya Parishad, the Sub-Divisional library in Siliguri.

“The theme of this year’s fair is ‘Bhasha Shikhbo Boi Likhbo’ (we will learn language and write books). With this theme, we are trying to highlight the importance of book reading and writing among the youths. We are requesting everyone to come to the fair and make it successful,” said the Mayor.

The fair will be organised by the department of Libraries and Public Education of Bengal government.

The fair will be organised at Terai Tarapada Adarsha Vidyalaya Ground. There will be around 40 to 50 government stalls from different places.

The department will provide Rs 15,000 to local and rural libraries, Rs 18,000 to town and urban libraries and Rs 40,000 to district based libraries to purchase books.

On the day of inauguration, a procession will be organised on the theme of fair. Students, social workers and eminent personalities of the city will participate in the procession. At the same time, there will be various cultural programmes during the book fair.