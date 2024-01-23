13713 new electors, 78 add’l polling stns in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: There are 13,713 new electors in the final electoral roll prepared in North Dinajpur district for Parliamentary elections 2024.



78 additional polling stations will be set up covering all nine Assembly constituencies of the district.

The total number of electors for the district stands at 2287257. Out of this, 1182534 are male; 1104616 female and 107 electors are third gender.

In the last Parliamentary elections, the total number of electors in the district was 2273544. Previously, there were a total of 2118 polling stations covering all nine Assembly constituencies in the district. In 2019, the Chopra Assembly Constituency had 24 polling stations; Islampur-225; Goalpokhar -224; Chakulia-228; Karandighi-257; Hemtabad-247; Kaliyaganj-272; Raiganj-206 and Itahar- 228.

Now Chopra will have 245 polling stations; Islampur-238; Goalpokhar-233; Chakulia-236; Karandighi-263; Hemtabad-262; Kaliyaganj-280; Raiganj-211 and Itahar will have 238 polling stations out of total 2206.

Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur said: “Chopra Assembly Constituency of our district falls in Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency and Itahar is under Balurghat Parliamentary Constituency. After holding meetings with all political parties, we prepared the

final list.”