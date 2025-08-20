130th Constitutional Amendment Bill to end democracy in India forever, alleges Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, alleging that it is a step "more than a super-Emergency" and will "end" the democratic era in India forever. The remarks came as the Centre is planning to introduce three constitutional amendment bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row. In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that the proposed legislation will finish the independence of the country's judiciary. "I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super-Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India forever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India," she wrote on the social media platform. Banerjee also alleged, "The intent of the Bill is to consolidate a system of 'One man-one-party-one Government'. The Bill tramples upon the basic structure of the Constitution." She also asserted that the Bill should be resisted at any cost to save democracy.