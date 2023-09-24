13-yr-old spots huge hole in Rly tracks, risks own life to avert accident

Malda: Taking a huge risk and without caring for his own life, a 13-year-old boy stopped a speeding train after he noticed a huge hole in between the Railway tracks.



He signalled the train to stop thereby saving thousands of lives.

A student of class VI, Mursalim of Jhangarpara area in Koriali village under the Harishchandrapur Police Station, was felicitated by Tajmul Hossain, Minister of state for Textile, on Saturday for this noble deed.

Praises have been pouring in from all corners for this braveheart.

Mursalim will also be felicitated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) with a cash prize and memento on Monday while the district administration will meet him on Tuesday for the same purpose. Narrating the incident, Mursalim said: “I had gone fishing with 10 people from the village on Friday noon. At a distance from Bhaluka Road Station, I spotted a huge hole beneath the Railway tracks. I shouted and called others in the group. In the meantime, the Up Kanchenjunga Express was running along that line. I was the only one in the group wearing a red shirt. Without delay, I ran towards the train to attract the sight of the train driver. The train stopped and after hearing the matter, the loco pilot thanked me.”

Minister of state and MLA of Harishchandrapur, Tajmul Hossain visited Mursalim’s house on Saturday to congratulate the brave student. He saluted Mursalim and everyone else in the party by offering them garlands.

He also took responsibility for Mursalim’s future studies and assured all help from the state government to ensure a bright future for Mursalim. The boy’s father is a migrant worker.

Slamming the Railways, he said: “Due to the negligence of the Railways, another terrible train accident could have happened on Friday and many people could have lost their lives. Today many lives were saved owing to the presence of mind of this young boy. On behalf of the state government, we will always support all his future endeavours.”

Arjina Bibi, Mursalim’s mother, said: “The boy’s father has gone to another state for work. We are very poor. I am proud of my boy who saved so many lives. I am now looking forward to the government for help in securing the future of my son.”