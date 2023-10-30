13-year-old Bengal girl bags 1st prize at Global Youth Leaders’ Summit

Kolkata: A 13-year-old girl from Bengal has made the country proud by bagging the first prize at the World Youth Leaders Peace Speak Up event at the Global Youth Leaders Summit held recently in Seoul, South Korea. Dhyana K’s success story deserves special mention as she was the youngest delegate on the committee.



A student of Modern High School for Girls, Dhyana is the daughter of IFS officer S Kulandaivel who is presently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests in Bengal. She not only got the best delegate award but also received a scholarship to a South Korean city for a degree programme.

In the three-day summit, on the first day, all 40 global youth leaders assembled from 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region namely South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Poland, to name a few. Each delegate presented their innovative and impressive ideas on world peace in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict in the light of neo-geopolitical equations when peace and justice is the need of the hour.

Dhyana discussed ideas on intolerance and community engagement, trans-national collaboration and international diplomacy in today’s multi-polar world.

It was a strong voice for youth in the present turbulent times. She spoke about the fact that Justice, Equality and Peace are words that appear to be merely an unfulfilled dream that we still strive to compositely create or advertise. Additionally, she spoke about the impact that war and conflict has on the over-all development of youth.

In the second day, there was regional country-country interaction and a group presentation on role of youth leaders to world peace and justice and the youth action towards a global peace dream so as to solve the problem of abundance of needless conflicts and significant level of social intolerance among people. Dhyana acted as the group leader and presented their like-minded ideas and won the runner-up group presentation award.

On the third day, the global leaders all took a unanimous peace resolution at the United Nations War Memorial in Seoul, South Korea wherein all the youth leaders pledged to commit themselves to the cause of a world where perfect peace and justice reigns.