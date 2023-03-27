13 students, including HS examinees, injured after bus overturns in Siliguri

siliguri: Around 13 students, including Higher Secondary candidates, were injured when their bus overturned at Bidhannagar area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The incident took place on Monday afternoon.



According to the locals, the passenger bus was on the way to Bidhannagar from Siliguri. Students from different schools and colleges had boarded the bus. When the bus reached near Bidhannagar Toll Plaza it lost control and turned over when the bus tried to overtake another bus. The truck driver is absconding. Police are searching for the driver.

There were around 20 passengers in the bus. Among them, 13 were students, including Higher Secondary candidates. The students were on their way back home after completing the examination. Most of the passengers have minor injuries except two Higher Secondary examinees who were grievously injured. They are undergoing treatment at a private nursing home. The rest of the injured received treatment at the Bidhannagar Primary Health Center. They are all stable now said a police source.

In another incident on Monday morning, two people were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Ranidanga area. They are the truck drivers. The Phansidewa Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.