13 shops gutted in massive fire on Indo-Nepal border

Siliguri: A devastating fire broke out at Panitanki Bazar on the Indo-Nepal border in the early hours of Saturday. About 13 shops were burnt to ashes while a few other shops were partially damaged. Two fire engines from Siliguri and one fire engine from Nepal brought the situation under control.

Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress, TMC candidate Gopal Lama visited the spot. Like any other day, traders closed their shops on Friday night and went home. In the wee hours of Saturday, a fire broke out in one of the shops and spread rapidly. There were cosmetics, clothing, car parts shops, small eateries which were burnt to ashes. Upon learning about the incident, Kharibari Police, SSB reached the spot. Deepak Chakraborty, Joint Secretary of Panitanki Traders Association, said: “There has never been such a big fire before. The traders are affected immensely by this terrible fire. The fire caught on due to a short circuit.”