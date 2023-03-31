13 ‘relatives’ of Sujan got jobs through recruitment favours during Left rule: Kunal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Friday published a list featuring the names of 13 people who, he claimed, were ensured government jobs during the erstwhile Left Front government by CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty. Ghosh further claimed that all these people are somehow related to Chakraborty.



Trinamool state general secretary Ghosh made explosive claims on Twitter saying that many of his relatives got government jobs during the regime of the Left Front government. Ghosh also asked Chakraborty if the list was correct. He tweeted: “Another list came to light that is centred on Sujan Chakraborty. If the list is correct is it possible that so many relatives have got jobs? If it is false, the matter is condemnable. If there is any truth in the list the matter must be investigated.”

Chakraborty has, however, refuted Ghosh’s claim and said: “Why did he publish an erroneous list instead of publishing a white paper in this regard.”

The Left leader is unwilling to act on this complaint of Kunal Ghosh. Chakraborty said: “I have said it before and I am saying it again. I do not answer such claims. One is talking rubbish. Let him say whatever he wants to. If he dares, let him file a case, let him investigate.”

Earlier, Ghosh had raised several complaints and showed Chakraborty’s letterhead as an MP recommending jobs to the then Transport minister Subhash Chakraborty’s Confidential Assistant (CA) Nikhil Pal. Trinamool Congress had also alleged that Sujan Chakraborty’s wife Milli Chakraborty’s job happened through recommendation. Although Milli Chakraborty claimed there were no irregularities in case of her job.

TMC raised allegations that several CPI(M) leaders, their kin and party workers got jobs illegally in the state government primary schools and demanded that Central probe agencies conduct an unbiased investigation instead of just targeting TMC leaders.