13 migrant labourers stranded in Dubai return home

BALURGHAT: As many as 13 migrant labourers from South Dinajpur who were stranded in Dubai, finally returned to their home district over the past 24 hours.



10 of them reached Gangarampur Station through Balurghat-Howrah Express on Wednesday and three reached South Dinajpur by bus on Thursday. They were welcomed by BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar.

Incidentally, on November 1, 13 workers from South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur were taken to Dubai after being promised lucrative jobs. On reaching there on November 6, the workers found out that they were being overworked at low wages. They were allegedly not even allowed to return.

Trinamool Congress district president Subhas Bhawal said: “It was Sukanta Majumdar’s responsibility as it is not possible to bring back anyone from abroad without the help of the Central government.”