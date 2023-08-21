13 injured in shotgun fire over possession of tea garden land

Raiganj: As many as 13 persons from the Tribal community received bullet injuries from shotguns when a clash ensued with a group of miscreants over a tea garden plot in Chopra in North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon.



Some houses of the village were also torched during the clash. The injured are undergoing treatment at Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Three of the injured have been shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Tension spread in the locality following the incident. It was reported that the owners had closed down the Piyarilal tea garden more than 12 years ago and since then, the tribals who were workers at this garden had taken over the 62 acres of land.

The owner allegedly initiated a move to sell this plot and tried to drive away the tribals from the captured plot.

On Monday morning, a group of miscreants raided the garden and tried to take possession of the plot to which the tribals resisted and a clash broke out between the two groups.

The miscreants fired several rounds from shotguns and lobbed crude bombs in which 13 tribals were injured.

Rabidas Orao, leader of Adivasi Jami Raksha Committee of North Dinajpur unit, said: “The Adivasi people have a right on 62 acres of vested land of this tea garden. We had a report that the owner hired anti-socials to drive away our people from this plot. This morning, in the presence of police, the miscreants fired on the tribals. We urged the superintendent of police to save the tribals but he did not take any action. We are planning to start a movement against the police.”

Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police district Jasprit Singh could not be contacted.

A police officer of Chopra Police Station informed that no one has been arrested yet. Police patrolling has been intensified in the locality and investigation is underway.