13 crude bombs found outside BJP office

Cooch Behar: The discovery of 13 crude bombs in two bags outside the BJP office in Latapata area of Ghoksadanga-II blocks of Mathabhanga, raised tensions on Sunday. Ghoksadanga Police swiftly responded, recovering the explosives.



The Trinamool alleges BJP’s involvement, accusing them of trying to thwart the upcoming ‘Sampriti Yatra’ on January 22. In response, the BJP claims the TMC strategically planted the bombs to instill fear.

Kamalesh Adhikari, president of TMC Youth in Cooch Behar, stated: “The ‘Sampriti Yatra’ by TMC is scheduled for Monday, attracting participants from all religions. The rally is planned to traverse through various block roads. These bombs seem to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the rally. The BJP, represented by an MP in this district known for their association with explosives and firearms, has a history of bomb blasts in Dinhata. It appears they are attempting to create a tense situation, aiming to instill fear before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and tomorrow’s rally.” Sushil Barman, MLA Mathabhanga and BJP representative, countered: “TMC is tarnishing our image, creating panic with bomb placements. They may disrupt our various events related to the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration on January 22.”