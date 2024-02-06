‘12th Fail’ to IPS glory: A tale of resilience in Jalpaiguri

KOLKATA: In one of the most crucial scenes in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s hit movie ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey, who essays the character of Manoj Kumar Sharma, breaks down after passing the UPSC exam. The film, based on the life of IPS officer Sharma, has been praised by both critics and audiences and has also done extremely well on OTT. Sharma, who had failed in his higher secondary examination, showed how grit and determination can make a person crack UPSC, one of the toughest examinations in the world.



Near home, we have a similar tale of resilience and triumph in Jalpaiguri, where a real-life hero, IPS officer and Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, Umesh Ganpat Khandabahale, mirrors the same indomitable spirit to conquer the UPSC despite facing setbacks in his academic journey. Similar to the character portrayed by Massey, Khandabahale faced a challenging journey after scoring just 21 marks in his 12th grade English examination. Undeterred, he started selling milk and supported his father in various jobs, including farming.

Khandabahale’s journey of hard work and determination went viral when the West Bengal Police shared it on social media recently. Initially

frustrated by his failure, Khandabahale thought of leaving studies but later decided to continue and pursued an agricultural diploma.

“I was frustrated after failing. I thought I would leave academics altogether. I started helping my father with farming. Then, I learnt that I can continue my studies and took admission for an agricultural diploma from the Maharashtra State Open Board,” said Khandabahale, who hails from a humble family in Maharashtra. It was during his studies for the diploma that he thought to reappear for his 12th examination. Like Massey’s character in ‘12th Fail’, Khandabahale also wanted to get rid of the ‘12th fail’ tag so, he worked with his father on the farms and continued his studies.

“He kept his eye on the goal, and that’s why he is successful today,” said the proud father of the IPS officer posted in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.

Khandabahale not only passed his 12th exam but also completed his BD, BSc Horticulture, and Masters in English. After successfully clearing the UPSC exam, he joined the Indian Police Service and worked in different roles in North Bengal.

“We need to work hard and set our goals. If we are determined, we will achieve success,” said the IPS officer and SP Jalpaiguri.