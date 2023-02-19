127th ‘Kolkata return day’ of Swami Vivekananda observed in city with gusto

kolkata: The city on Sunday witnessed a spectacular event in which monks and followers of Swami Vivekananda took part in a rally from Sealdah station up to Alambazar Ramakrishna Math to mark Swamiji’s ‘127th Kolkata return day’.



On this day Swamiji returned to Kolkata after delivering his address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions.

A bust of Swamiji with decorations was brought to Sealdah Station from Budge Budge by train and later a rally was organised from Sealdah where the bust was taken to the Alambazar Math by road. After the bust reached Alambazar Math, people paid tribute to Swamiji. There was enthusiasm among the people in the area. The day was observed through various programmes at the Alambazar Ramakrishna Math. February 19, 2023 marked the 127th year of Swami Vivekananda’s return to Kolkata after conquering the minds and hearts of the audience at the ‘World Religions Meet’ in Chicago.

Swami Suvirananda General Secretary Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Balabhadrananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Shyamal Kumar sen Former Governor of Bengal graced the occasion.Secretary of Alambazar Math Swami Saradatmananda Maharaj said that it was a momentous occasion for all. The day was observed with various programmes, he said. Eastern Railway decided to run one EMU special from Budge Budge to Sealdah to clear the anticipated rush of passengers on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s auspicious 127th “Kolkata Return Day”.

After Swamiji’s return from the West, he stayed for a while at the Alambazar Math and here he framed the rules and guidelines for a future Ramakrishna Order. An earthquake on June 12, 1897, caused much damage to the building, and the monastery had to be shifted to Nilambar Mukherjee’s garden house in Belur. Swami Vivekananda, in his famous address to the Parliament in Chicago in the year 1893, spoke on several factors which are relevant even today across the world.

On September 11, 1893, Swami Vivekananda represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions. Held from September 11 to 27 that year and delegates from all over the world joined this meet.