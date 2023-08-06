126 people arrested by RPF in a single month

Siliguri: A total of 126 people were arrested in July for various offenses which included unauthorised hawkers, illegal goods, theft of passengers belongings by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from the New Jalpaiguri Railway (NJP) station.



In July, a total of 365 people were penalised for littering and 374 people for smoking at NJP station, circulating areas and trains, from which a total fine amount of Rs 1 lakh 44 thousand 850 had been collected, which contributed as direct revenue to the Railways.

“We want to keep the journey of passengers safe. We have arrested 126 people in a single month. Our continuous drives against illegal activities are ongoing,” said S A Khan, the IC of RPF, NJP.

The RPF has recovered left-behind belongings worth Rs 2 lakh 68 thousand and 225 in July, which includes 18 left behind luggage with laptops, mobile phones, bags, etc.

They seized 71 bottles of foreign liquor, 1200 kg of illegal betel nuts valued Rs 4 lakh and 80 thousand from New Jalpaiguri Railway station. The RPF received 42 complaints online and resolved them all in July.