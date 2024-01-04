12 promotion letters of JU teachers issued

: A total of 12 letters of promotion of teachers across faculties in Jadavpur University (JU) have been issued in the last two to three days.

The approval on the same was made by the authorised vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on December 20 after a protest by the varsity’s teachers’ organisation.

According to a source, the process with regards to the promotion letter was completed sometime back but the authorised V-C was not giving his approval.

On December 20, the teachers’ organisation had conducted a sit-in protest with regards to the issue and the V-C had agreed to give approval.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) on Wednesday issued a statement on the same and added that if the authorities fail to give clarification on the name of the vice-chancellor currently within a week’s time, they would start with their agitation. For the third time, a letter was sent by JUTA seeking answers to the issue on Wednesday.

Addressing the letter, the registrar replied that a letter has been sent to the Higher Education department seeking clarification. “...any reply is yet to be received,” the registrar wrote.

On December 27, JUTA had first raised concerns over the V-C position considering the confusion over whether Sau will continue as the authorised vice-chancellor despite chancellor removing Sau on December 23 evening.