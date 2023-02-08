12-hr strike in Sikkim leaves tourists stranded in Siliguri

The ongoing political turmoil in Sikkim, coupled with the 12-hour bandh called by the Sikkim Joint Action Council has had a domino effect on the tourism industry of North Bengal.

With buses and vehicles not plying, tourists could not enter Sikkim during the strike. Many were left stranded at the Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) terminus in Siliguri. Several had to dish out extra money to go to Sikkim, while many returned to their homes.

The Supreme Court’s observation of Nepali residents living in Sikkim as immigrants in the tax exemption to all old settlers of the state issue has created turmoil in Sikkim. On the heels of a two-day bandh, a 12 hours bandh was called in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Since Wednesday morning, the SNT bus terminus in Siliguri remained completely closed.

Debasish Dutta, a tourist visiting from Kolkata with his family had to spend extra money owing to the bandh.

“We reached Siliguri on our forward journey to Sikkim. However, we were stranded in Siliguri. I did not know about the strike earlier. After reaching the SNT Bus terminus I heard about the strike. No buses are available. Now, I have to book a private car and will have to wait at the Rongpo Border. Only after 6 pm we might be able to enter Sikkim,” lamented Neogi.

Md. Rahidul who came from Bangladesh had to stay back in Siliguri.

“We could not go to Sikkim on Wednesday owing to the bandh. We have to book a hotel in Siliguri. It will also shorten our trip and upset our travel budget,” he said.