12-hr strike hits transport system in Junglemahal

kolkata: The 12-hour state-wide strike by a tribal forum, on Thursday, disrupted the transportation system in the Junglemahal areas, leading to harassment of passengers.



The strike called by the United Forum of All Adivasis Organisation was called in protest against the Kurmis who are already protesting in demand of a Scheduled Tribe status.

The forum has alleged the Kurmi community of distorting history.

On Thursday, several areas of Junglkemahal came to a standstill due to the strike that began at 6 am and continued till six in the evening. Common people from districts such as Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, Jhargram bore the brunt.

Protestors allegedly tried stopping government buses and even forced shopkeepers to pull down their shutters. Commuters felt harassed as they could not reach their destinations, mostly workplaces.

Meanwhile, a court in West Bengal’s Jhargram district has denied CID custody of three Kurmi leaders and eight others of the community arrested in connection with the attack on the convoy of Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The district court has remanded all the 11 arrested individuals to judicial custody till June 12.

Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy was attacked at Salboni in West Midnapore during his mass-outreach programme.