12 held for attack on rally in Chopra

RAIGNAJ: At least 12 persons were arrested in connection to the attack on a rally of CPI(M) and Congress at Kathalbari Colony under Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Thursday afternoon. At least six persons were injured after miscreants attacked the rally.



Addressing the media, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the Chopra violence is a fallout of infighting between two groups of people and the ruling party has no involvement in the incident.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in the area. Raids are on to nab others involved. CPI(M) and Congress members, were on the way to file nominations for the Panchayat polls, during the attack.

They had organised a rally from Lalbazar to BDO office in Chopra. When the rally reached near Kathalbari Colony, a group of people allegedly started firing at the rally. Six persons allegedly received bullet injuries.

Jasprit Singh, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “Some people were injured in an attack by anti-socials in Chopra. Two of them are seriously injured. They are undergoing treatment in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. We have already arrested 12 persons. Raids are on.”

The Secretary of North Dinajpur CPI(M) committee Anowarul Hoque said: “When we reached Kathalbari Colony around 5 km away from BDO office, suddenly some TMC backed anti-socials armed with firearms from nearby places came in front of the rally and started firing indiscriminately. Six persons were injured immediately. In protest against this TMC attack, we have already started roadblocks in different blocks of our district.”

The president of North Dinajpur Congress Committee Mohit Sengupta said: “We will launch an agitation against the attack carried out by the TMC.”