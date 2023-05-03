12-ft python rescued

A 12-foot Burmese python with 20 eggs was rescued from Cooch Behar. On Wednesday morning, Swapan Kumar Malik, residing near the office of the DFO in Ward 4 of Cooch Behar Municipality, spotted a python along with eggs. He reported the incident to the Forest Department. A snake rescuer along with members from an environmental organization arrived at the scene.

They rescued the python, collected the eggs and handed them over to the forest department. Snake rescuer and environmentalist Arnendhu Banik said: ‘The eggs were carefully removed and transported. Finally, the snake was released in the forest by the Forest department.’’