11th Kolkata Literature Festival to begin on February 6

KOLKATA: Renowned author Shrishendu Mukhopadhyay will grace the inaugural session of the 11th edition of the Kolkata Literature Festival, which kickstarts on February 6 and will go on till February 8 at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. On Monday, Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, President, Publishers & Booksellers; Sujata Sen, Director, Kolkata Literature Festival; Sudhangshu Shekhar Dey, General Secretary, Guild announced the same at the book fair.

To be held across three days, the Kolkata Literature Festival will have 15 sessions with over 50 participants including poetry, music and dance performances. The event will also showcase poets from both English and Bengali literature. On February 6, state education minister Bratya Basu along with US author of Palestinian origin, Nathalie Handal, Gautam Datta and poet Subodh Sarkar will discuss ‘Words don’t have borders’.

A special moment of the festival is the presentation of Samaresh Majumdar’s Sriti Somman (worth Rs 50,000), which will be presented by his daughters to renowned musician and actor Anjan Dutta. Another important highlight of this festival is ‘Banijye Basati Bangali,’ inspired by the Bengali proverb ‘Banijye Basati Laxmi.’

This segment features renowned Bengali business tycoons, including Satyam Roychowdhury, Suvro Chandra, Shiladitya Chaudhury, and Pratik Chandra.