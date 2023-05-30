112 PoS machines to be given to 56 RTOs

KOLKATA: At least 112 PoS (Point of Sale) machines will be given to 56 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state for the convenience of paying taxes and fees by vehicle owners. The service of which may start in mid-June.



The PoS machines are electronic devices through which a person can make payment to a businessman in exchange for goods or services through debit or credit cards. The businessman may issue a printed receipt or e-receipt after a successful transaction.

According to a senior Transport department official, on average, Rs 50 lakh per day transactions are done per office. Vehicle owners pay taxes and fees both online through the VAHAN portal and offline format. If one is to deposit the amount offline- at the RTO counter-then only cash is accepted. Payment through online portals is also an option but people would usually choose to pay taxes at the RTO counters since these were huge amounts, a senior transport official said. Almost 80 per cent of the department's revenue comes from taxes.

In order to make the process of depositing these amounts convenient and hassle-free for vehicle owners, the department is planning on introducing two PoS machines per office. According to a senior official, this number will be gradually increased. Initially, vehicle owners will be able to pay only by credit card or debit card. However, later the QR code payment system may be introduced. RTOs and ARTOs will be trained, to make the transition from only cash deposits to PoS machines easier, a senior official said.

“Even though most of our tax transactions take place online, we do occasionally use counters for payment. No one likes carrying cash anymore, people like to pay through debit or credit cards or online payment platforms. Having PoS machines at RTOs will be helpful,” said the general secretary of the Online Cab Operators Guild Indranil Banerjee.