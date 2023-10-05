11-yr-old injured in Leopard Attack

Alipurduar: Another leopard attack incident occurred on Thursday in Tasati Tea Garden in the Falakata block of Alipurduar district. Dipesh Oraon, a 11-year-old, was playing in front of his house when suddenly, a leopard appeared and dragged him towards the tea garden. When the locals started screaming for help, the leopard fled into the darkness of the night, leaving the child behind. The injured child was rushed to the Birpara State General Hospital and was later referred to North Bengal Medical college. Upon receiving information, Jaldapara Wildlife Division staff hurried to the location with a cage.

