11 held from Jamtara for duping 2 Kol residents

Kolkata: At least 11 persons from Jharkhand were arrested on Thursday, including 10 from Jamtara and one from Deoghar, for duping two Kolkata residents in separate incidents of an online fraud of a lump sum amount.

The police have arrested five people from a hotel at Lenin Sarani on Thursday in connection with allegedly duping a person of Rs 4.98 lakh on the pretext of updating KYC of bank account over a call. The accused were produced in court on Friday. The victim had filed a complaint at Thakurpukur police station. The miscreants had allegedly taken control over her mobile screen and accessed her bank account. In connection with the case, the police had earlier arrested five people from Jharkhand’s Jamtara.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested six persons on Thursday in connection with the online fraud of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of discontinuation of electricity connectivity. On February 3, the victim, identified as Anuraj Chaturvedi who is a resident of Tollygunge, had filed a complaint at Tollygunge police station alleging that unknown fraudsters had transferred Rs 50,000.

Chaturvedi had told the cops about receiving an SMS from CESC in which he was asked to contact a mobile number in order to prevent disconnection of electricity. When he called, the accused person asked him to download a software and share some information. Through the downloaded remote access software, the accused person got hold of the control of Chaturvedi’s mobile phone. Cops had arrested a truck driver, identified as Dinesh Kumar Yadav (36), a resident of Beliaghata, on March 16 who was filling fuel in his truck using the said account. Later, three persons were arrested from Jamtara by the Bank Fraud Section of the Detective Department, Kolkata Police in connection with the case. The police have nabbed a total of 10 people, out of which four are already in Judicial Custody (JC).