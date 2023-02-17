11 held for duping foreigners on pretext of offering tech support

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Police arrested 11 people from Sector-V in Salt Lake late on Wednesday night for duping USA and Spanish citizens on the pretext of providing technical support and customer care support.



Several computers and smartphones along with other gadgets were seized from the fake call centre from which the accused persons were operating. Five of the arrested persons were remanded to police custody for five days.

According to sources, the accused persons used to promise technical support for computers and laptops online by introducing themselves as the representatives of the Microsoft. On the other hand they also used to introduce themselves as customer care executives of Amazon and offer attractive schemes. Later they used to ask the people to install a remote access software and gain access to the computers or laptops. After getting the access the fraudsters used to demand money to release the system from their clutches.

On Wednesday evening cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station conducted a raid at a call centre styled as “We Care Solutions Private Ltd”. One of the accused persons identified as Avinash Prasad of Muchipara used to talk in Spanish language by using an online translation system in order to convince the Spanish people. The accused persons were making international calls violating the norms of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) method.