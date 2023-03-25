10th to 15th phase of interview, aptitude test to be conducted between April 12 and May 18

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will hold tenth to fifteenth phase of interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers between April 12 and May 8.



The tenth phase will be held for candidates who opted for Malda district and will be held on April 12 and April 13. The eleventh phase will be held for candidates who opted for Murshidabad district on April 19, April 20 and April 24. The twelfth phase will be held for candidates who opted for North 24 Parganas on April 25, April 26 and April 27.

The thirteenth phase will be held for Hooghly district on April 28 and April 29

while the fourteenth phase will be held for South 24 Parganas on May 2, May 3 and May 4. The fifteenth phase will be held for Purulia on May 6 and May 8.

The candidates have been asked to appear before the interview board along with original and self-attested photocopies of certain documents including Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) admit card, TET qualification document, voter or aadhar card and marksheets of Madhyamik examination, High Secondary examination, amongst other documents. The State Wide Merit List for the 2022 recruitment process will be published after evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules.

