10th edition of ‘Mango Utsav’ held at Amherst Street

kolkata: A wide variety of delicacies, including snacks items with a distinctive twist of mangoes, marked the 10th edition of ‘Mango Utsav’ at Amherst Street held on Saturday evening.



The festiva,l intended to celebrate mangoes as a delicacy, offered the food lovers a plethora of items for tickling their tastebuds that included ‘momo’, cutlet, ‘chop’, ‘phuchka’, and of course sweets, ‘sharbat’ and dessert items.

“Mangoes are generally used in sweet meals or desserts, but to make the 10th edition of the festival, unusual dishes that no one would have imagined were served. Every food item served during the Utsab was made with mango. We had around 7000 people showing up, including the surrounding wards in north and central Kolkata, ” Soma Chaudhuri, councillor of ward 37 who patronised the event said.