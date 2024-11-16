10th edition of 3-day Bengali literary festival begins in city

KOLKATA: Like literature, the medium of writing has evolved over time. For instance, legendary author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay now uses a tablet to write. Meanwhile, poet and author Subodh Sarkar discussed how most people prefer reading novels in English rather than Bengali. He has no issue with this, as long as literature is being enjoyed.

The inauguration of the 10th edition of the Bengali literary festival, Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU), curated by Oxford Bookstores, celebrated the love for literature, the art of writing and much more. Set to take place till November 17 at the century-old Oxford Bookstore, Park Street, this three-day literary extravaganza will bring together renowned names in Bengali literature and culture to delve into various aspects of ‘Bangaliana’ and literature. “The 10th edition will feature 14 expertly curated sessions exploring diverse themes, from children’s literature to politics, cinema, poetry, sports and the centenary celebrations of prominent Bengali literary figures,” said Swagat Sengupta, Festival Director and CEO of Oxford Bookstore. The 2024 edition will also feature a diverse line-up of speakers including authors, poets, directors, actors, journalists, bureaucrats, researchers, academicians, musicians, cultural icons and literary award winners. The festival will also shine a spotlight on emerging voices in Bengali writing.

After the inauguration of the literary fair on Friday at Oxford Bookstore, Dr Swati Guha, Amitava Das, Pracheta Gupta, Anupam Roy and Kiran Dutta engaged in a thought-provoking conversation on the topic, “Bengali Upclassed as an Indian Classical Language: Boon or Bane?” On Saturday, discussions will cover a range of topics, including the role of women’s voices in literature and music, children’s literature, and the legacy of Tapan Sinha on his centenary.

Sunday promises to be equally interesting with conversations on the purpose of writing poetry and its readers, Narayan Sanyal’s centenary, sports stories and the world of office life with Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Bhagirath Mishra and Tapan Bandyopadhyay.

The day will also feature a discussion on Mrinal Sen’s centenary, led by Anjan Dutt.