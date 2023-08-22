100,000 guppy fish released to combat dengue

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality is taking proactive measures towards achieving its goal of zero dengue cases. To combat the spread of dengue, as many as 100,000 Poecilia reticulata (guppy) fish were released on Tuesday. As per the municipality’s records, only two cases of dengue have been reported in Alipurduar Municipality area in May.



After May, there hasn’t been any case of dengue in any of the 20 wards in the municipality. Prasenjit Kar, Municipal Chairperson, said: “In collaboration with the district Health department, Alipurduar municipality is tirelessly combating dengue. Our city’s garbage is being cleared by municipal workers daily. On Tuesday, we released 100,000 guppy fish in drains in the municipality area. These fish have been introduced in areas where water logging takes place.”