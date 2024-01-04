‘100% waiver on fine levied on tax dues if payment is made timely’

Jalpaiguri: If the vehicle tax due is deposited between January 1 and February 29, the fine levied on the due tax will be waived 100 per cent. Similarly, in the case of vehicle fitness and permits not being renewed, the complete fine will be waived off if payments are made by the end of January.



State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced this after a meeting with officials from the seven districts of North Bengal held at the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office on Thursday.

The minister emphasised the importance of ensuring the smooth delivery of transport services to the common people of the state. In a separate meeting with the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) of the seven districts and Additional District Magistrates, efforts were made to facilitate hassle-free operations for those involved in the transport business.

Chakraborty explained: “The issues related to tax, fitness and permit renewal of all commercial and private vehicles were discussed during the meeting. The Chief Minister has provided an opportunity for vehicle owners with outstanding tax, fitness and permit renewals to deposit the arrears of tax through a waiver scheme within January. Arrears for two months and the associated fines will be completely waived. Similarly, those vehicle owners who renew their permits and fitness in February instead of January will enjoy an 80 per cent waiver on fines.”

He added: “These concessions cannot be offered repeatedly, so the people of Bengal are urged to seize this opportunity and drive with valid car documents. Vehicle fitness is essential not only for private vehicles but also for government vehicles. Approximately 8 lakh vehicles in the state have not renewed their fitness and permits, and about 12.5 lakh vehicle taxes are pending with no renewal of fitness and permits. As a result, many people have accumulated substantial fines, totaling up to Rs 2,600 crore, which are now being waived.”

The minister added: “Laws have been enacted for those who violate such rules and efforts are underway to raise awareness and ensure compliance with legal obligations.”