100 JU pupils keen on joining awareness prog for Civil Service exams

At least 100 students, mostly from the Arts and few from Engineering department of Jadavpur University have shown interest for participating in an awareness programme for civil service examinations conducted by the state Higher Education department along with Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC).

A circular by the university was doing rounds on June 6 requesting interested students to contact officials for registration and other relevant information by June 8. In the circular it was mentioned: “The ‘UPSC Civil Services Exam Workshop’ will be organised by the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre along with Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal for the college/university students (existing students and alumni) for getting a clear understanding for the requirements and ways to be successful in UPSC Civil Services Examinations.”

On the importance of such programmes in educational spaces, JU’s International Relations department professor Om Prakash Mishra said: “It’s important and necessary that educated youths from Bengal take interest and compete in all-India services. As such, they should be motivated and equipped with the necessary information and provided with educational resources and other support.”

SNTCSSC was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide training, at a minimum cost, to the youths of the state who choose to take the UPSC conducted Civil Services Examination. As many as seven out of fifteen students from SNTCSSC made it to the final list of UPSC CSE 2022. The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC IAS Final result of the year 2022 recently.

“Awareness about civil service in Bengal is still lacking. We want to ensure that there is no lack of information regarding the various aspects and avenues of civil service so that the talented students have a clear idea of the prospects before him / her after cracking the examination,” Surajit Kar Purkayastha, Chairman of Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) had said. According to Purkayastha, SNTCSSC has already started organising seminars at institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Kolkata and other urban areas for awareness among students regarding civil service.