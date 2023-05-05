100-bedded general hosp in Gazole likely to get operational after Puja

malda: The Gazole Rural Hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bedded general hospital. It is likely to become operational after Durga Puja later this year.



Narayanswarup Nigam, Secretary of Health Department, inspected the construction work of the hospital, on the instructions of the Chief Minister on Thursday.

The proposed upgradation was announced by Mamata Banerjee from the benefit distribution programme held at Gazole College Ground on January 31.

Accordingly, a 100-bedded hospital is being built in the existing campus. The top officials of the district administration visited the hospital building several times.

Narayanswarup Nigam said: “As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the construction of the new hospital building in Gazole is going on at a very fast pace. Apart from the Health department officials, the Secretary of the Public Works department also visited the hospital building.”

The inspection team first visited the hospital under construction. From there, the officials visited various departments of Gazole Rural Hospital. The inspection team went to the Pandua Primary Health Centre.

Besides visiting the health centre, the Secretary of the Health department spoke to the common people.

He discussed with the doctors and health workers of the health centre how to provide better services. He emphasised on eye treatment in addition to general treatment at the

health centre.