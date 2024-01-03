‘10-yr-old girl infected with mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria’

Kolkata: A 10-year-old girl from Bansdroni was found to have been infected with mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria. She has been admitted to a private children hospital in Park Circus.



Doctors said that the patient had reported a cold and cough. She had also complained about high fever. These bacteria trigger acute pneumonia in patients. Initially, doctors suspected that the girl might have been infected with adenovirus but a swab sample test confirmed she was affected with mycoplasma pneumonia.

The patient was put under oxygen support as she was suffering from acute respiratory distress. The Union Health Ministry had earlier warned that the prevalence of mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria-infected cases may go up in India. It was originally found in China.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has already directed officials to ensure genome sequencing is performed on the samples collected from the positive patients. This happened after a few fresh cases of Covid were reported recently.

According to a recent report of the state health department, Covid sub variant JN.1 has not been found in any of the samples which had undergone genome sequencing in National Institute of Biomedical Genomics. Genome sequencing was performed on around 30 samples. Out of this, around 23 samples were picked up during September while seven samples were collected from the

patients recently.

With cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 on the rise across several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated it as a “variant of interest” separate from its ancestor BA.2.86 that is commonly referred to as Pirola.